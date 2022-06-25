STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lieutenant Governor kicks off tree pruning drive for Connaught Place

The move comes in the wake of at least 77 trees being uprooted, some of them decades old, in Lutyens’ Delhi in the fierce thunderstorm and heavy rains that lashed the capital on May 30.

Published: 25th June 2022

Civic body officials start a pruning drive as part of the beautification drive in Connaught Place on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday launched a scientific pruning drive to lay off old and dormant branches of trees to beautify the city. The drive will be run by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation in the Connaught Place. The move comes in the wake of at least 77 trees being uprooted, some of them decades old, in Lutyens’ Delhi in the fierce thunderstorm and heavy rains that lashed the capital on May 30.

Flagging off the exercise, the L-G directed all the present officials to complete the pruning exercise within a span of three months. He also added the operation must be exercised between 4 am to 8 am so that there will be no inconvenience for the travellers and traffic is not blocked. 

The pruning exercise will be undertaken with the help of the SPMM machine. Saxena explained, “Such exercises not only help the trees withstand heavy storms and cyclonic winds but also enhance their health apart from providing them with a good uniform shape that will further add to the beauty of the city.” 

The L-G also emphasised that this exercise will not only increase the lifespan of trees but also enhance their beauty. He said, “It will not only help in improving the visibility on the roads but also eliminate dark spots for ensuring women’s safety and hindrance-free traffic movement.”  

Pedestrians, joggers, and passersby in the area appreciated this decision. Some of them told The Morning Standard, “Such pruning was much needed as many broken branches were stuck on the trees after the recent storms. They have been falling randomly. It’s very dangerous for shopkeepers, pedestrians and visitors.” 

Drive to end in 3 months
