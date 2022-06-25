STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

SDM’s suspension: Officials telling only half truth, says AAP

Bhardwaj also alleged that he had also summoned Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar for protecting the corrupt and hiding the facts.

Published: 25th June 2022 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chairman of Privileges Committee Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday claimed that the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDMs) who were recently suspended by the Chief Secretary had illegally sold the government’s land worth Rs 500 crore to private entities. He also said that he had exposed the financial irregularities in the Vidhan Sabha earlier. 

Bhardwaj also alleged that he had also summoned Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar for protecting the corrupt and hiding the facts. “The Privileges Committee investigated the matter but the Lieutenant Governor’s Office tried to hide this fact by not telling the media the reason behind the suspension of the officers,” he said. 

The AAP MLA added, “I raised the issue of the land scam in the assembly during the question hour. This was not only a matter about corruption but illegally transferring the government land as it’s own. The L-G Office is either misleading the L-G or he is voluntarily being misled.” 

While talking about the news spread about the suspension of three SDM’s and a Deputy Secretary from the Chief Minister’s office on charges of corruption, he said, “I have key information on this issue. I questioned the Revenue Department about whether it is true that government land worth crores was transferred to private entities illegally in the Jhangola village of North Delhi. The question was raised several times in the assembly but we got no response. From January till now, the committee has been investigating the matter.”

He further said, “During the investigation, the committee several times called upon the then Divisional Commissioner Shri Sanjeev Khirwar and later the current Divisional Commissioner KR Meena. It also called DM North and their senior officers and found out that several pieces of land that were evacuee properties (properties belonging to Muslim families that left India during the time of Partition) were transferred illegally.”

He said, “The committee has found names of a few more government officers involved in financial irregularities. The disciplinary authority in this matter is the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the L-G sends the file to the ministry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sub Divisional Magistrate Saurabh Bharadwaj
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp