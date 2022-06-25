STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

With higher accessibility, Metro to be first choice of travellers: Study

The research paper said “with the higher level of metro accessibility, people will prefer the multimodal transport system with metro as the main mode”. 

Published: 25th June 2022 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi metro (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

Delhi metro (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Factoring in traffic congestion and environmental degradation in Delhi, researchers have pitched for exploring a sustainable multimodal transport system with high accessibility and said with greater access to the metro network, people would prefer it as the “main mode” of travel via MMTS.

The researchers in a study titled “GIS and Gravity Model-Based Accessibility Measure for Delhi Metro”, published recently in a foreign journal, have also claimed that the implementation of the phase-IV project of the Delhi Metro “could reduce the average travel time between zones and metro stations”.

The study was carried out at three different levels the measure of accessibility, the policy for accessibility and the relation of accessibility with MMTS. MMTS explores the coordinated use of two or more modes of transport for safer, faster and more comfortable movement of passengers in urban areas. The research paper said “with the higher level of metro accessibility, people will prefer the multimodal transport system with metro as the main mode”. 

“From these results of the study, we can conclude that the use of policy for accessibility for planning a city like Delhi will help in the development of the city in a sustainable manner,” it added.

Phase-IV will reduce travel time
The researchers have also claimed that the implementation of the Phase-IV project of the Delhi Metro “could reduce the average travel time between zones and metro stations”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Metro Delhi Transport MMTS Delhi Metro
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp