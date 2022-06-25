With higher accessibility, Metro to be first choice of travellers: Study

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Factoring in traffic congestion and environmental degradation in Delhi, researchers have pitched for exploring a sustainable multimodal transport system with high accessibility and said with greater access to the metro network, people would prefer it as the “main mode” of travel via MMTS.

The researchers in a study titled “GIS and Gravity Model-Based Accessibility Measure for Delhi Metro”, published recently in a foreign journal, have also claimed that the implementation of the phase-IV project of the Delhi Metro “could reduce the average travel time between zones and metro stations”.

The study was carried out at three different levels the measure of accessibility, the policy for accessibility and the relation of accessibility with MMTS. MMTS explores the coordinated use of two or more modes of transport for safer, faster and more comfortable movement of passengers in urban areas. The research paper said “with the higher level of metro accessibility, people will prefer the multimodal transport system with metro as the main mode”.

“From these results of the study, we can conclude that the use of policy for accessibility for planning a city like Delhi will help in the development of the city in a sustainable manner,” it added.

Phase-IV will reduce travel time

