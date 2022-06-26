Queer Made Weekend: A Pride-worthy celebration in Delhi

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

The entry courtyard to the DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, was abuzz with city dwellers who had flocked to the mall on Saturday to attend Queer Made Weekend (QMW)—a two-day festival to promote queer Indian brands and artists—that ends today. Organised by online dating and social networking application, Tinder in collaboration with Gaysi Family, a digital platform for the Indian queer community, this event is an attempt to popularise queer businesses and support entrepreneurs, all while celebrating Pride Month.

Giving us an insight into the event, Aahana Dhar, Director of Communications, India, Tinder, shared, “We started in 2021 as a digital initiative wherein we wanted to encourage LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs to participate and forward their businesses while also creating a playfield for allies to join. This year, we wanted to replicate what we did online, physically.” Sakshi Juneja, co-founder, Gaysi Family, added, “We thought how about we start highlighting queer entrepreneurs, thereby encouraging other queer individuals who want to start their own business.”

Of hues and pride

One can witness more than 30 LGBTQIA+ businesses across categories such as fashion, art, home decor etc., at the event. While Stale Rumours—a small business from Mumbai—is here selling zines, brooches, handmade blobs, etc., Quire Studio displaying a range of handmade candles and more. Other ventures include Ecalypse, a polymer clay jewellery brand by Mukherjee Nagar-resident Bani Preet Kaur; CheeryLittleCherry, a small business by 19-year-old Anushka who creates digital art and resin jewellery; among others. Anindita Mukhopadhyay, who is the founder of Delhi-based unisex clothing brand, Lazy Lemons Studio, shared, “It feels great to collaborate with other queer entrepreneurs and artists. This collaboration is important because it opens up possibilities for the community and also helps create queer-friendly spaces.”

(Clockwise from top left) Radhika Sukhija (left); Jesmin from Quire Studio selling handmade candles; an art piece by Stale Rumours; participants and visitors at the Queer Made Weekend

A time for revelry

Apart from a plethora of businesses to shop from, the event is also providing a platform to musicians and singers to perform for the audience. There are also several queer caterers—Bake Bea as well as Cravings from Next Door—and mixologists who are serving a wide array of delicacies and cocktails. Visitors can also get tarot readings done from Rishi, who runs the venture, My Sacred Sanctuary. We met Tanya Maria Lakra (21), an East Delhi resident, who was at the event with friends. Talking about her experience, Lakra, concluded, “I love the vibe. I am seeing colourful people here, representing so many identities. I also got a few free hugs (laughs).”

WHAT: Queer Made Weekend

WHEN: Till today (June 26, 2022)

WHERE: DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj