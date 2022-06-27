JNU administration urges canteen owners to clear dues

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has asked owners of several canteens and dhabas at the campus to clear their dues amounting to lakhs of rupees and vacate the varsity premises by June 30, alleging that their shops were allocated without following due tender procedure.

In a notice to several canteen owners, the varsity’s Joint Registrar (Estate) M K Pachauri asked them to clear all outstanding dues against them within seven days of the issuance of the letter.

Baffled shop owners are fearful of losing their livelihoods and are also finding it difficult to arrange the money to pay the dues. According to them, as many as 10 canteens/dhabas/Xerox shops at the campus have been served these notices.

The university said the person will be liable for eviction proceedings as per the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971 if he fails to comply with the notice. “....is hereby directed to clear the outstanding dues against him with 7 days, from the date of issue of this letter with the direction that he has to VACATE the University premises by 30.06.2022,” the notice read.