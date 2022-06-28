Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics to double as Covid vaccination centres

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To give a boost to the vaccination drive in the capital and make precaution doses more accessible, the Kejriwal Government will now provide COVID-19 vaccines at the Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics. For this, vaccination centres will be set up across all the Mohalla Clinics. This is a major step toward further increasing the vaccination rate in the capital, after a door-to-door campaign.

Speaking about the initiative, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “The state has adopted the multi-pronged strategy to achieve optimal coverage of vaccination of all eligible beneficiaries. Currently, vaccination is being done in a mission mode, but still, a cohort of the population awaits the second dose and a significantly high cohort is due for the newly added precaution shot. Additional vaccination centres at mohalla clinics will help us achieve the higher vaccination target soon.”

According to the deputy CM, the designated staff at the mohalla clinics will be trained as per the Vaccination Operational Guidelines by resource personnel. They will be responsible for carrying the vaccinations and logistics to the sites at the mohalla clinics.

The responsibility of Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic will be to provide adequate space for the vaccination site, counsel the beneficiaries, and ensure that COVID vaccination guidelines are followed at the clinic.

“As soon as the vaccination centres are functional they will be uploaded on the CoWin and beneficiaries will be able to book their slots easily, he said. He further directed the officials to complete the relevant work soon and get the sites functional on priority.