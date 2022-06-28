STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics to double as Covid vaccination centres

This is a major step toward further increasing the vaccination rate in the capital, after a door-to-door campaign.

Published: 28th June 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Schools to make way for mohalla clinics for vaccination in capital | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To give a boost to the vaccination drive in the capital and make precaution doses more accessible, the Kejriwal Government will now provide COVID-19 vaccines at the Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics. For this, vaccination centres will be set up across all the Mohalla Clinics. This is a major step toward further increasing the vaccination rate in the capital, after a door-to-door campaign.

Speaking about the initiative, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “The state has adopted the multi-pronged strategy to achieve optimal coverage of vaccination of all eligible beneficiaries. Currently, vaccination is being done in a mission mode, but still, a cohort of the population awaits the second dose and a significantly high cohort is due for the newly added precaution shot. Additional vaccination centres at mohalla clinics will help us achieve the higher vaccination target soon.”

According to the deputy CM, the designated staff at the mohalla clinics will be trained as per the Vaccination Operational Guidelines by resource personnel. They will be responsible for carrying the vaccinations and logistics to the sites at the mohalla clinics. 

The responsibility of Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic will be to provide adequate space for the vaccination site, counsel the beneficiaries, and ensure that COVID vaccination guidelines are followed at the clinic.
“As soon as the vaccination centres are functional they will be uploaded on the CoWin and beneficiaries will be able to book their slots easily, he said. He further directed the officials to complete the relevant work soon and get the sites functional on priority. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic Manish Sisodia Covid vaccination
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp