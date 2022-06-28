AAP turf cries for better civic infrastructure

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: By winning Rajinder Nagar bypoll for the third consecutive time, the Aam Aadmi Party has proven to be the most favoured by the Delhi electorate. However, civic amenities and public infrastructure in the constituency remain neglected and is in a state of disrepair despite an AAP MLA having served here for over six years.

Lack of schools and shabby roads in Rajinder Nagar has come into focus this election. “There is not a single school in this area for classes above fifth,” said sexagenarian Satish Kumar, a resident of Dasghara. He said in Dasghara and Todapur of Rajinder Nagar, there is only one school and it is only up to Class V and parents send their children to schools in Pusa road and Inderpuri to get middle school education.

AAP’s new liquor policy has drawn criticism from women of Dasghara. The state also reduced the drinking age and number of dry days, and has launched home delivery services. Dasghara resident Kamla Devi said, “The new liquor policy will affect the households, as it is easier for men to tipple and it usually ends up in domestic and societal problems.”

Lack of a community centre in Dasghara and Todapur is another need, which as residents said is forcing families to shell out more on weddings. The residents of Todapur are equally concerned about the development work. Regular supply of water remains unresolved issue, even as Rajinder Nagar once was under AAP’s Raghav Chadha (ex-MLA).

Another local resident, 52-year-old Shiv Ratan, said that supply of water only comes for half an hour in the morning and he has to buy two 20-litre water cans everyday to fulfill their needs. Power bill has mounted on the woes of tenants in the constituency with landlords forcing payments even when the consumption is below 200 units. Tribhuvan Singh, a wage labourer, said, “If electricity bills are not paid, the landlords will ask us to vacate the place.”

A gross lack of road and public infrastructure development in the jhuggis at Dasghara and JJ colony often lead to accidents. Satish Kumar, 32, a JJ colony-based businessman, said the pipelines buried on the concreted roads, have got battered from prolonged use, leading to bike accidents. With people having higher expectations from newly elected AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak, AAP needs to focus on the key issues, AAP MLA Pathak was not reachable for the comment.