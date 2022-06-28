STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: 17 Roads to get facelift for long life, easier commute

The PWD has taken up major road maintenance work in three city locations on a war footing to avoid inconvenience to commuters.

Published: 28th June 2022 07:33 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The PWD has taken up major road maintenance work in three city locations on a war footing to avoid inconvenience to commuters. Following the same, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia gave his approval to projects worth Rs 13.58 crore for the beautification and strengthening of 17 roads in Tilak Nagar, Vikaspuri and Janakpuri on Monday. 

 A total road length of 12.83 km will be covered under this project. Speaking about road strengthening projects, Sisodia said, “PWD has expedited the work of road strengthening and beautification across the city. The department is using modern technologies and global standards of street design to give a new look to city roads. Along with road strengthening and maintenance, the special focus of the department is on beautifying the prominent city roads to provide a pleasant commuting experience to commuters.”

A thorough inspection of these aforementioned roads was conducted by PWD officials to assess their requirements. Following this, the projects were prepared and got the approval of the government. The PWD with the road strengthening project – along with making roads long-lasting – will also emphasise on road markings, plantations etc. 

During the inspection conducted in these stretches, it was found that residents had to face a lot of inconvenience due to old dilapidated roads. Taking cognizance of the situation, a new road maintenance project is being started in these areas to avoid any inconvenience to the common public. This will improve inter-connectivity and will save the travel times of commuters. 

Sisodia said that the state government is determined to provide hassle-free commuting experience to its residents, and is following the global standards of street design to make the city roads better and safer.

Roads to be renovated in Tilak Nagar & Vikaspuri

  • Keshopur Sabzi Mandi Road
  • Tilak Vihar Main Road
  • Pelican Road
  • Ashok Nagar Road
  • Chaukhandi Road
  • Guru Virjanand Marg to District Park Vikas Puri
  • Brain Public School Road
  • KR Mangalam Road
  • Shaheed Rajguru Marg

In Janakpuri

  • Prof. Joginder Singh Marg
  • Major Deepak Tyagi Marg
  • Lal Sai Marg n 60 Futa Road
  •  Possangi Pur Road
  •  A-1 Block Main Road
  • Road in Opposite A-1 Block
  • Asalat Pur Road - 1
Comments

