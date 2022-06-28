Delhi government to engage students to survey JJ clusters

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) is seeking to rope in college students to carry out a survey to identify eligible beneficiaries under the slum and JJ cluster rehabilitation policy, an official said on Monday.

The board has also written to vice-chancellors of the Delhi University and the Indraprastha University to spread the word among students in this regard. The DUSIB is the nodal agency of the Delhi government tasked with the rehabilitation of eligible Jhuggi Jhopri colony dwellers under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana.

“We have received a few applications over email from interested candidates. We have a 2015 rehabilitation policy under which we have to first carry out a survey to identify the beneficiaries meeting certain eligibility criteria laid down in the policy,” a DUSIB official said.

“There is a shortage of staff that’s why we thought of asking the students who might have some spare time at their hands to join us. They will carry out the survey and get us the data we need. Our staff will be accompanying them and guiding them,” the official said.

In 2016, the Delhi government approved the Delhi Slum and JJ Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015, which focuses on in-situ (in original place) rehabilitation of those living in JJ slums. The policy has been renamed as “Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana”.