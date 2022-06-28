STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: Tunnelling work on 82km RRTS corridor begins from Anand Vihar

The 82 km RRTS corridor will have four stations including Jangpura, Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar, of which only Anand Vihar station is underground.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The tunnelling work has begun from Anand Vihar station which will continue till Sahibabad on the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor that will connect Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut through high-speed trains, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said on Monday.

The 82 km RRTS corridor will have four stations including Jangpura, Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar, of which only Anand Vihar station is underground. “A Sudarshan (tunnel boring machine) started the tunnelling work in the direction of Sahibabad from Anand Vihar station on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor,” the NCRTC said.

Around a 2km-long tunnel will be built from Anand Vihar towards Sahibabad, which will end in front of Vaishali metro station. According to the statement, two Sudarshan (TBM) are already working on tunnel construction from Anand Vihar RRTS station towards New Ashok Nagar RRTS station. The launching shaft for the third Sudarshan (TBM) has been made at the north of Anand Vihar RRTS Station, from where the construction of the tunnel has commenced.  

Tunnel rings are made underground by TBM with the help of tunnel segments. Seven tunnel segments are generally used to form a tunnel ring, the statement said, adding that the tunnel segments are being manufactured at NCRTC’s Casting Yard with assured quality control. Compared to the metro systems, this is for the first time that a tunnel of such a large size is being constructed in the country, the NCRTC added in the statement. 

