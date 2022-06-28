STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Firefighting robots to douse infernos, help save lives in Delhi, says AAP government

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said that these robots have been purchased for a special purpose, basically for large-scale areas like godowns and huge factories.

Published: 28th June 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

A robot demonstrates firefighting at Lakshmi Nagar Fire Station on Monday (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Not only has the Delhi Fire Service got a shot in the arm with the induction of two robots but they are also turning out lifesavers for firemen by gauging the type of fire and its severity. According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS), two robots were inducted into the city’s firefighting fleet by the Kejriwal government last month after a massive fire ripped through a building in Mundka, killing 27 people.

These robots navigate through narrow lanes, reach spaces inaccessible to humans and perform tasks too risky for people. These remote-controlled robots are able to douse fires in narrow streets, warehouses, basements, forests, and even enter oil and chemical tankers.

“It enables the extinguishing and rescue teams to penetrate the fire source directly, even under the most difficult circumstances. It also offers safe working conditions for firefighters and rescue teams. It is a rugged machine that can withstand the rigours of severe operating conditions,” a fire official said. 

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said that these robots have been purchased for a special purpose, basically for large-scale areas like godowns and huge factories where the firefighters are not informed about the kind of materials stacked inside the building.

