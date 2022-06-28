Justice Vipin Sanghi raises concern over appointment of judges

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi Monday expressed concern over the process of appointment of judges saying over the years the procedure has become more time-consuming and uncertain that needs to be urgently addressed.

Justice Sanghi, who was speaking in a full-court reference which was held to bid farewell to him on his appointment as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, will be remembered for his work done during the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic when he conducted 45 days of marathon hearings and once observed that he could not see ‘people dying’ which prompted action from the governments. He had also warned that the bench will ‘hang’ any person who tries to obstruct oxygen supplies to hospitals.

He said that the appointments do not pace with retirements, transfers, elevation, and demise of judges and the numbers slowly go down which results in a fall of disposal rate and rise in pendency of cases.

Judge who held 45-day marathon hearing

