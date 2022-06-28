Wanderlust? Check out these Insta-bloggers' outdoor escape

Simi Kuriakose By

Express News Service

Laughter is the best medicine—this probably is one of the oldest sayings you might have heard. Of course, one cannot contest that a good dose of humour can help you de-stress and stay calm. However, what one can affirm is that travel ranks second-best on this list. Given hectic schedules, most of us satiate our wanderlust by scrolling through some of the best travel images on Instagram. However, if you’re looking to jet-set to an offbeat destination on home ground, take a few suggestions from these three Insta-famous travel bloggers and make a plan soon.

Nidhi Khurana

For the love of history and more

THE destination that comes to Nidhi Khurana’s (@safarnamabynidhi on Instagram) mind is Khonoma in Nagaland. Talking about Asia’s first green village, the travel blogger (24) from Vikaspuri says, “The monsoons in Northeast India might certainly be challenging but it is also one of the most amazing seasons to visit this place.” Apart from conservation, Khonoma—Nidhi mentions—is known for the history and culture of the Angami tribe.

Far from the maddening crowd

TRAVEL blogger Anunay Sood (@anunaysood on Instagram) recommends that, this season, people must visit Sethan—a quaint village in Himachal Pradesh about 12kms from Manali. “The reason being, it is less touristy,” Sood (29) says. Giving an insight into what one can expect from this beautiful hamlet, the blogger who hails from Noida, adds, “Sethan offers breathtaking views and the place is extremely close to nature with a perfect balance of greens and beautiful mountain ranges. Also, the peace and calm you experience here is unmatchable and so the place is perfect for those looking for a peaceful getaway from city life.” A bonus includes the locals here, who—according to Sood—“are welcoming, hence the homestays here are a wholesome option”.

A perfect, quaint destination

I think Udupi is great to explore in the monsoons,” says Gurugram-based Kavya Saxena (@crazyfeetkavya on Instagram). The travel blogger (35)—she drives solo to lesser-accessible parts of rural India—shares, “I recommend hiring bikes and moving around, taking quaint drives in the villages and tile-making factories, and yes… don’t forget to try the Udupi food here.” Must-visit places here, according to Kavya (in image below), include “breakfast at Krishna temple, the Hasta Shilpa Heritage Village Museum, going to St Mary’s Islands, and Malpe beach”. She concludes, “Udupi is known for the Tulu culture, which must be explored as well.”