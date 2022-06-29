After 7 years, Delhi Police arrest fugitive facing fraud cases worth Rs 100 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police has arrested a Pradeep Paliwal, a mining mafia and economic fugitive who was involved in four fraud cases worth Rs 100 crores approximately. As per the police, Pradeep was escaping from the arrest for the last seven years and was finally held after a year of technical and manual surveillance.

As per the police officials, four F.I.Rs had been registered against him, lodged in various police stations across Delhi and NCR region. The police informed, “The accused hatched a well-planned conspiracy and lured the complainant to invest ` 20 Crores through misrepresentation. After duping the complainant, the accused started shifting his hideouts to different states for the last seven years.”

Delhi police pointed out that to avoid arrest, he travelled in a private vehicle ‘Pajero’ to cover long distances. After collective analysis of technical and manual surveillance, the location of the accused was traced near Park Hotel, Shahdara.

A vehicle with Rajasthan No. RJ14UE0899 (White Pajero) was found parked in the hotel parking. After various investigation, the police found that the owner of the car was Shradha Jain who is a business associate of accused Pradeep Paliwal.

Govt to set up camps for yatra

New Delhi: The government will set up 175 camps for kanwariyas to ensure that they are not inconvenienced during the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, officials said on Tuesday. The yatra is scheduled to be held from July 14 to July 26 this year after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A huge influx of kanwariyas is being anticipated this time owing to the two-year break, they said. Kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) collect water from Ganga river at Haridwar, Uttarakhand to offer at Shiva temples in their areas as part of the yatra.