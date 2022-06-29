Delhi Deputy CM approves Rs 26.69 crore project for monsoon preparedness in Matiala colonies

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to redevelop unauthorised colonies at Matiala and provide better road connectivity to residents, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia approved the project worth Rs 26.69 crore on Tuesday. Under this project 19.46 km road stretch will be provided with concrete pavements and a better drainage system will be established with storm water drains.

Speaking about the project, Sisodia said, “The Kejriwal government is determined to provide better facilities to each and every resident of Delhi. Over the years, previous governments did not pay any attention to these unauthorised colonies and as a result, they would struggle to have basic civic infrastructure.

But the Kejriwal government has been working for the people of unauthorised colonies from Day 1. Keeping up this initiative, the government has approved the project for the construction of stormwater drains and sewer lines to improve the drainage system in Matiala along with the redevelopment of over 153 lanes in the unauthorised colonies. Redevelopment of lanes will improve the connectivity of Matiala with nearby locations.”

The Deputy CM directed the officials of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department to complete the works in the stipulated time and told them to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the common public during project implementation.

It is to be noted that, as part of the city government’s mission to clean the Yamuna River, the work of laying sewer lines in many colonies of the Matiala assembly constituency is also going on by the government.

At Pragati Maidan

Authorities have made elaborate plans to allay fears of waterlogging in the newly opened Pragati Maidan tunnel-like constructing underground sumps and installing an automatic pumping system to collect and swiftly drain stormwater.

Areas to be covered

- Tara Nagar

- Hari Vihar Blocks A, B & C

- Patel Garden Extension Blocks B, C, D, E

- Uttam Nagar Block U

