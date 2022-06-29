STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: Intra-city bus bays soon at Kashmere Gate terminal

As per the previous arrangements, DTC and cluster intra-city buses dropped passengers at Mori Gate Bus Stop about 400-500 meters from Kashmere Gate ISBT.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Kashmere Gate Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) which caters to nearly 75,000 passengers per day is set to get an overhaul as the city government will be reshaping and reorganising the bus terminal to ensure the convenience of passengers and traffic congestion.

As per the new circulation plan proposed by the department, Kashmere Gate ISBT will have dedicated bus bays for intra-city government buses which will help passengers board and deboard intra-city government buses and provide access to ISBT directly without having to enter the building.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot shared this on Tuesday when he conducted a surprise inspection at the ISBT and reviewed the ongoing improvement plan to provide direct access to intracity government buses, closer to the ISBT main entrance itself.

As per the previous arrangements, DTC and cluster intra-city buses dropped passengers at Mori Gate Bus Stop about 400-500 meters from Kashmere Gate ISBT. Additionally, DTC, cluster and interstate/intercity buses entered from the GT Karnal roadside causing heavy congestion on the main road. Once the proposed bus bays are functional it will also reduce the congestion on the main road around ISBT apart from providing convenient access to passengers both to and from these bus bays and ISBT.

The upcoming bus bays behind the main entrance of the terminal will also provide direct access to gate number 8 of the Kashmere Gate Metro station. Violet Line Metro users will now be able to directly exit through gate number 8 and proceed to the ISBT or take any other mode of commute. It will also reduce the traffic load at gate number 7 of Kashmere Gate Metro station.

Access to Metro
The upcoming bus bays behind the main entrance of the terminal will also provide direct access to gate number 8 of the Kashmere Gate Metro station

