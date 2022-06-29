West Delhi district ranks first in giving booster jabs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With over 2 lakh doses, the West Delhi district has administered the highest number of precaution doses against Covid-19 till Tuesday, official data showed. Meanwhile, the north district with 70,263 jabs administered the least booster dose. According to the data available on CoWIN i.e. Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network portal, a total of 15,89,518 precaution doses have been administered in the national capital till Tuesday afternoon.

District-wise, a total of 2,13,345 precaution doses have been administered in the west, followed by 2,03,980 doses in New Delhi and 1,70,614 in the north-west Delhi, the data showed. Kriti Garg, district magistrate, West district said, “Earlier, our main thrust on vaccination was through government facilities that led to the administration of over 1.4 lakh precaution doses.

But of late we have focussed more on door-to-door campaigns, market associations and weekly markets that resulted in the administration of around 12,000 doses.” “Under the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign, our daily average dose in the past week was about 2,200 doses, of which about 75 per cent i.e. around 1,600 are precaution doses,” she added.