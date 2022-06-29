STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

West Delhi district ranks first in giving booster jabs

With over 2 lakh doses, West Delhi district has administered the highest number of precaution doses against Covid-19 till Tuesday, official data showed. 

Published: 29th June 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With over 2 lakh doses, the West Delhi district has administered the highest number of precaution doses against Covid-19 till Tuesday, official data showed. Meanwhile, the north district with 70,263 jabs administered the least booster dose. According to the data available on CoWIN i.e. Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network portal, a total of 15,89,518 precaution doses have been administered in the national capital till Tuesday afternoon. 

District-wise, a total of 2,13,345 precaution doses have been administered in the west, followed by 2,03,980 doses in New Delhi and 1,70,614 in the north-west Delhi, the data showed.   Kriti Garg, district magistrate, West district said, “Earlier, our main thrust on vaccination was through government facilities that led to the administration of over 1.4 lakh precaution doses.

But of late we have focussed more on door-to-door campaigns, market associations and weekly markets that resulted in the administration of around 12,000 doses.” “Under the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign, our daily average dose in the past week was about 2,200 doses, of which about 75 per cent i.e. around 1,600 are precaution doses,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Covid Vaccine CoWIN Booster dose
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp