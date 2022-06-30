AAP launches fresh attack against L-G Saxena

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Five days after reports emerged that Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena had not yet cleared a file that would allow Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to travel to Singapore, senior AAP leader Atishi on Wednesday came down heavily on the L-G for “unduly infringing” on Delhi’s administrative processes.

Launching a broadside on the L-G, she said “he has no right” to stay the appointment of Delhi’s Public Prosecutor-Standing Council that was approved by the Delhi High Court. “From the day the L-G took oath, he has been trying to sabotage the constitutional setup of Delhi.

The appointment process of Delhi’s Public Prosecutor-Standing Council was approved by the former L-G and the list was approved by 40 judges of the Delhi High Court, but the new L-G has stayed this saying that now he will decide the new appointments.”

“If the process of appointing government lawyers is further delayed, then it will harm the people of Delhi, Atishi said. “When cases against criminals go to court in Delhi, the public prosecutor appears in them; they are being put on hold due to L-G’s interference.” She asserted, “The L-G is constantly trying to destabilise the constitutional setup of Delhi. He chaired a meeting of officials of the Delhi Jal Board without informing the government.

“I want to say that the L-G can serve the people of Delhi by solving their problems by remaining within the limits defined by the Constitution. He should not try to overturn the decision of the elected government as the people of Delhi will have to suffer because of your action,” he said.