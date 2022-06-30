STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP launches fresh attack against L-G Saxena

Launching a broadside on the L-G, she said “he has no right” to stay the appointment of Delhi’s Public Prosecutor-Standing Council that was approved by the Delhi High Court.

Published: 30th June 2022 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Senior AAP leader Atishi Singh

Senior AAP leader Atishi Singh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Five days after reports emerged that Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena had not yet cleared a file that would allow Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to travel to Singapore, senior AAP leader Atishi on Wednesday came down heavily on the L-G for “unduly infringing” on Delhi’s administrative processes.

Launching a broadside on the L-G, she said “he has no right” to stay the appointment of Delhi’s Public Prosecutor-Standing Council that was approved by the Delhi High Court. “From the day the L-G took oath, he has been trying to sabotage the constitutional setup of Delhi.

The appointment process of Delhi’s Public Prosecutor-Standing Council was approved by the former L-G and the list was approved by 40 judges of the Delhi High Court, but the new L-G has stayed this saying that now he will decide the new appointments.”

“If the process of appointing government lawyers is further delayed, then it will harm the people of Delhi, Atishi said. “When cases against criminals go to court in Delhi, the public prosecutor appears in them; they are being put on hold due to L-G’s interference.” She asserted, “The L-G is constantly trying to destabilise the constitutional setup of Delhi. He chaired a meeting of officials of the Delhi Jal Board without informing the government.

“I want to say that the L-G can serve the people of Delhi by solving their problems by remaining within the limits defined by the Constitution. He should not try to overturn the decision of the elected government as the people of Delhi will have to suffer because of your action,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP L-G CM Kejriwal Delhi High Court
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp