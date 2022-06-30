STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi assembly's monsoon session to commence from July 4

The two-day monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly will be held on July 4 and 5, as per an official notification issued by the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Face Mask

In view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, the MLAs will be required to wear face masks (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The two-day monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly will be held on July 4 and 5, as per an official notification issued by the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

As per the official bulletin, the session will commence from July 4 at 11 am and will continue till the business fixed for the day is concluded.  “Subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting of the House may be extended beyond the schedule,” the bulletin stated.

In view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, the MLAs will be required to wear face masks. 
It added that the MLAs will also have to carry Covid -19 vaccination certificates and a report showing negative result for Covid-19 prior to the commencement of the session. 

