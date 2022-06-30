STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi HC seeks Centre, state government stand on easing traffic jams in monsoons

A bench headed by Justice Jasmeet Singh took suo motu cognizance of the issues based on a news report,

Published: 30th June 2022 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of monsoon in Delhi.

Representational image of monsoon in Delhi. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The High Court has sought the stand of the Centre, the Delhi government, and the local authorities here on the issue of rainwater harvesting and easing traffic jams in the national capital during monsoons and other periods.

A bench headed by Justice Jasmeet Singh took suo motu cognizance of the issues based on a news report, saying that 'it is a matter of public importance' and directed the authorities to file their status report.

The bench, also comprising Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, issued notice to the centre and Delhi government as well as the Delhi Development Authority, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and Delhi Police.

The court also issued notice to the Public Works Department, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Cantonment Board, NDMC, and the Flood Irrigation Department and directed that the matter be listed for consideration before the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on July 4.

