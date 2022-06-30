Fruitful tie-up: Delhi govt to train citizens in urban farming to boost ‘green’ jobs 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government will tie up with the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) for imparting special training to people for growing fruits and vegetables for self-consumption and as an entrepreneurial venture under its Smart Urban Farming Initiative, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.

The Delhi Cabinet approved the initiative, which will benefit nearly 25,000 families from the 1,000 workshops that will be conducted. “Under Smart Urban Farming Initiative, the government will train citizens for growing fruits and vegetables for both self-consumption and as an entrepreneurship venture.

Experts will be hired at a large which will provide a solution to generate employment in Delhi. Around 400 awareness workshops and 600 entrepreneurship training programs will be organized across Delhi,” said Kejriwal.

The initiative comprises of two parts — urban farming training workshops and entrepreneurship training programmes. It aims to raise awareness about urban farming and give a boost to creation of green jobs in Delhi.

Along with this, ‘Delhi Environment Protection Committee’ will be formed to systematically connect people under the initiative and monitor their training. The committee will include representatives of NGOs, RWAs, environmental experts, MLAs and councillors.

Initiative aims to spread awareness

