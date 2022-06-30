Mundka fire: Final rituals held for last identified victim

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over a month since a blaze ripped through a building in Mundka killing 27 people, Geeta Devi (42), the last victim to be identified, was cremated by her relatives on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma confirmed to this newspaper that Devi’s funeral rites were conducted in the cremation ground at Sultanpuri in northwest Delhi. “Devi used to live alone in Mubarkpur Dabas village as her husband, Shailender died a few years ago. She had no relatives with whom we can match her DNA. After a long search operation, we found out that she had a sister in Navada, Bihar and her DNA’s matched with hers, said DCP Sameer Sharma.

Manita, who was in Delhi for her sister’s funeral, said, “My sister used to live by herself. Since she has no biological relatives, it was difficult for the authorities to find her identification.” Geeta used to work as a packager in the building in the router manufacturing department.

Manita while talking about the delay in DNA matching procedure said, “Yahan madad karne wala koi nahi hai, sab noch kar khane wala hai ( There is no one to help us. People are like vultures there.)”

She added, “We were the only family she had. We were unaware of any government assistance. We only come here to attend my sister’s funeral ceremonies.”

A team from the Delhi Police also attended the final rites. DCP Sameer said, “The three Delhi Police officials also took part in Devi’s last ritual. They also gave monetary aid for her last rites and did every possible help.” Prior to it, on June 22, the family of another victim, Ranju devi, mistakenly received the body of victim Sweety. Due to this confusion, the family assumed that Sweety was Ranju and cremated her remains.