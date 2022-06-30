Parents' flag move as Delhi plans to reopen schools

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An uptick in Covid-19 cases in the national capital has raised concerns among parents as schools in Delhi are going to reopen from July 1, 2022 after the summer vacation. However, school principals have ensured that Covid-19-related protocols will be strictly followed and there will be no disruption in studies. Some parents had the view that reopening of schools should be extended till the situation normalises while, some said that the schools should continue with online classes for the

time being.

Principal of Shalimar Bagh’s Modern Public School said, “While the schools are scheduled to open from July 1 after the summer vacations, increasing Covid-19 cases have become a major concern for the parents yet again.” “The state government has stated that it is not in favour of any more disruptions in studies and aims to continue education while keeping the safety of students and teachers at priority,” she added.

Meanwhile, Bharat Arora, president of President of Action Committee of Unaided Private Schools, said, “The schools are very well aware of the fact that Covid-19 cases are rising but they are saying they are fully prepared with standard protocols which will be followed once the schools reopen. Temperature checking, wearing of a mask, social distancing, avoiding huge gatherings are some of the steps to be followed.”

School principals believe that studies should not be disrupted due to Covid-19 this time. Dr Satvir Sharma, principal of the Vidya Bal Bhawan Senior Secondary School, Mayur Vihar, Phase III said, “The parents need to cooperate with us and they should make sure that they take care of their child’s health. They should make sure that the child stays at home if not feeling well.”

Cong accuses AAP of taking Covid ‘lightly’

As the number of Covid-19 cases has been rising in Delhi, Congress accused the AAP government on Wednesday of taking the situation casually. Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is “busy” looking after the affairs of Punjab and addressing election rallies, while his Deputy Manish Sisodia is “busy” inspecting the city roads.