Udaipur killing: BJP postpones stir as cops deny nod

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city police on Wednesday refused to provide permission to BJP-affiliated outfits prompting them to call off a protest planned Jantar Mantar against the murder of a tailor in Udaipur in Rajasthan.

The Delhi Police issued a letter to organiser and BJP leader Kapil Mishra citing the existing prohibitory orders under Section 144 in place in the New Delhi district. “Information has been received through social media and various sources that you along with your supporters will hold the above said programme on June 29. It is to inform you that dharna/demonstration at Jantar Mantar cannot be permitted in view of the current communal situation in Delhi. Section 144 CrPC is in force in the entire area of New Delhi District. Hence any march with gathering is not permitted in New Delhi District.”

Kapil Mishra had announced the protest on Twitter a day ago. “In order to condole the death of Kanhaiya Lal, who was mercilessly beheaded in Udaipur and against terror as a whole, we will be carrying out a ‘Sankalp March’ at 5 pm at Jantar Mantar on June 29,” said Kapil Mishra in his tweet.

BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Bagga told this newspaper, “We planned for a sankalp march at Jantar Mantar but Delhi Police denied permission to us for this programme. So we postponed our event.” He further stated that we will go to Udaipur to meet the victim Kanhiya Lal’s family. We also began a donation campaign for him and within a few hours we collected a donation of more than `50 lakh for his family.”