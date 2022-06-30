Water supply to be hit as level at treatment plants dwindle: Delhi Jal Board

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Water supply is expected to be hit in parts of the national capital from Thursday onwards, informed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) through a public notice issued on Wednesday. This has been attributed to the depletion and drying of the Yamuna River which is the main source of water for Delhi residents.

As per the DJB notice, “Due to less receipt of raw water in Delhi Sub Branch (DSB), Carrier Line Channel (CLC) and reduction of pond level – 668.80 ft against the normal level of 674.50 ft in Yamuna River at Wazirabad – the water production has been affected adversely in Chandrawal and Wazirabad Water Treatment Plants.”

The Delhi Jal Board said it has done rationalisation of water in all of Delhi.“Therefore, water supply will be available at low pressure in the morning and evening of June 30 and so on till the sufficient water is released by Haryana in DSB, CLC and in River Yamuna,” read the notice.

The areas likely to be affected are Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas, Karol Bagh , Paharganj and NDMC areas, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East & West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri and adjoining areas, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tuglaqabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Prahladpur and adjoining areas, Ramleela Ground, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Burari and adjoining areas, parts of Cantonment and South Delhi.