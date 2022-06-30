STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Water supply to be hit as level at treatment plants dwindle: Delhi Jal Board

Water supply is expected to be hit in parts of the national capital from Thursday onwards, informed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) through a public notice issued on Wednesday. 

Published: 30th June 2022 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

drinking water

(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Water supply is expected to be hit in parts of the national capital from Thursday onwards, informed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) through a public notice issued on Wednesday. This has been attributed to the depletion and drying of the Yamuna River which is the main source of water for Delhi residents.

As per the DJB notice, “Due to less receipt of raw water in Delhi Sub Branch (DSB), Carrier Line Channel (CLC) and reduction of pond level – 668.80 ft against the normal level of 674.50 ft in Yamuna River at Wazirabad – the water production has been affected adversely in Chandrawal and Wazirabad Water Treatment Plants.”

The Delhi Jal Board said it has done rationalisation of water in all of Delhi.“Therefore, water supply will be available at low pressure in the morning and evening of June 30 and so on till the sufficient water is released by Haryana in DSB, CLC and in River Yamuna,” read the notice.

The areas likely to be affected are Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas, Karol Bagh , Paharganj and NDMC areas, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East & West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri and adjoining areas, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tuglaqabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Prahladpur and adjoining areas, Ramleela Ground, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Burari and adjoining areas, parts of Cantonment and South Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Water supply DJB Yamuna river Delhi residents
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp