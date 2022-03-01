DIAL joins hand with IIT-Delhi to improve efficiency

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Monday signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) to enhance passenger experience and operational excellence by leveraging artificial intelligence-based predictive analytics.

CEO-DIAL, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar and Dean, Corporate Relations, IIT Delhi Professor Anurag Rathore inked the agreement for five years. IIT Delhi team, through the institute’s industrial interface body — Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) — will carry out the analytics on identified areas of improvement and come up with next-level innovative solutions.

DIAL will be able to improvise allocation/utilisation of its operational resources on a dynamic basis in response to varied passenger load and requirements throughout daily and periodic fluctuations. It will also help in a better understanding of customer preferences through which DIAL can deliver more customised services for passengers flying through IGI Airport.

Jaipuriar said, “DIAL has decided to avail the services of IIT Delhi for securing research-based recommendations on further enhancement in operational excellence and passenger experience at IGI Airport. We continue to consistently upgrade our facilities to better respond to consumer preferences whilst providing world-class infrastructure and experience to all our passengers.”

Commenting on the agreement, Rathore said, “We are happy to be associated with DIAL and we look forward to exploring more collaboration channels of mutual interest that will fuel innovation and ideation of novel technologies and products.”