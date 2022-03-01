Director of city-based IHBAS Dr R K Dhamija bags national award for science & technology

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dr R K Dhamija, newly-appointed director of Delhi-based Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), the country’s well-known mental health and neurosciences research institute, has bagged the national award for outstanding efforts in science and technology in the electronic medium for 2021.

Dr Dhamija was conferred with the award consisting of Rs 2 lakh, a memento and a citation during an award distribution event held on Monday as part of National Science Day (NSD) Celebration. While speaking to this this newspaper, Dr Dhamija, said,

“The award is presented every year to an individual for outstanding contribution in the field of science and technology communication and promoting scientific temper, which has created a significant impact in the country during the last five years by the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), Department of Science and Technology, Union Ministry of Science and Technology. This year 8-9 individuals were given this award from across the country.”

Prior to joining IHBAS, Dhamija was heading the Neurology Department at Lady Hardinge Medical College. He is also advisor for Royal College of Physicians (London) and Chair of Movement Disorders at World Federation of Neurorehabilitation.

Expert in public health policies

Dhamija has expertise and grasp of public health policies and health systems of different countries and is passionate about health education and patient awareness campaigns. He has also written extensively on invention intelligence as well as in the Vigyan Pargati