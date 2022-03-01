Delhi government to hold ‘Business Blasters Investment Summit and Expo’ on March 5

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to provide a bigger platform to budding young entrepreneurs, the Delhi government will hold a ‘Business Blasters Investment Summit and Expo’ on March 5 at the Thyagraj Stadium.

During the mega event, more than 100 selected business ideas by student entrepreneurs will be showcased, and will serve as an opportunity for investors to directly invest in the projects of their choice. These ideas for the expo have been selected after rigorous assessment by eminent entrepreneurs and experts.

Along with investment for their business ideas, students who will qualify the final round will get direct admission to state universities like Delhi Technological University (DTU), Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) and Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) to pursue BBA courses, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday.

While inviting investors from all across the country to the summit and expo at a press meet on the day, the minister said that investors must participate and incentivise student entrepreneurs from Delhi’s government schools. “It is important to mention here that these ideas have so much potential in them that many investors who wanted to support these bright budding entrepreneurs have offered the support of more than `12 crore through the Business Blasters website. This program has helped in changing the mindset of students,” he said.

The deputy CM also stated that even those entities not willing to invest should also take part to see how Delhi government schools are becoming job providers and are contributing to the economy. Business Blasters programme is one of the world’s largest startup initiatives wherein over 3 lakh students have received seed money of `60 crore. In the first phase of the programme, 1,000 business ideas were selected at the school, zonal and district levels, with the help of experts.

