Delhi: Metro services resume with full capacity

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After two months, the Delhi Metro Railways Corporation (DMRC) on Monday resumed its services with full passenger capacity. Bringing relief to the commuters, the DMRC also reopened all the entry and exit gates at metro stations, which were temporarily closed to restrict movement.

The metro stations once again saw crowds at the platforms and inside the trains, without following any social distancing. The commuters criticised the officials on social media for not being able to follow the norms.

One of the commuters, Vishal Patnaik, said, “The DMRC is putting fines on people for wearing the mask below the nose but not realising the fact that in such a crowd, it becomes difficult even to breathe. There is no one to check if social distancing is being maintained or not”

Meanwhile, the DMRC in its statement said, “We express thanks and gratitude to its passengers for following the protocols during the pandemic. Indeed, without your cooperation, we could not have operated the metro despite the constraints posed by the pandemic.”

The officials added, “We will continue to try our best to provide a safe and comfortable journey. However, let us remember that Covid-19 is not over yet. Let us follow all necessary protocols.” “The DMRC will maintain the highest level of hygiene and cleanliness for the passengers. Our trains and stations are being frequently sanitized and rules will be stringently followed,” said an official.

One of the residents, Kavita Pathak, expressing happiness over the reopening of gates, said, “It was so good to get down at the metro gate today, which is just next to my office. The nearest metro gates to the destination were closed. It was troublesome to walk extra miles every day.”