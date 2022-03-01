STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Songs with 'misogynistic intonations', communal tone played during JNU meet: AISA

Alumni Association of JNU (AAJ) had called an inter-hostel night on February 27 and it was held in the Sabarmati Lawn.

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA) on Tuesday alleged that songs with "misogynistic intonations" and communal slogans like 'Bhagwa Lehrayenge' were played during an inter-hostel meet at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The AISA alleged that during this programme, the DJ played songs with open "misogynist intonations" and slogans like 'Bhagwa Lehrayenge'.

There was no response from the alumni association and the JNU administration on AISA's claim.

The AISA alleged that this exposed the current administration's double standards.

It claimed student organisations were not allowed to hold public meetings and were often issued show-cause notices for democratically raising their voice, but the ABVP and other Sangh-affiliated bodies got a free hand to spread their communal agenda under such programmes.

The AISA demanded that the JNU administration and hostel wardens, who were part of the organising committee, be held accountable for allowing such "misogynistic songs" and communal slogans to be raised on the campus.

"We appeal to the student community to stay vigilant against any further misuse of our campus spaces to fulfil the RSS agenda of propagating the culture of division and exclusion," the statement read.

