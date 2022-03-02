Government invites expression of interest for creating Dilli Bazaar web portal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s department of industries on Tuesday floated ‘Expression of Interest-cum-Request for Qualification’ (EOI-cum-RFQ ) from agencies (Managed Service Provider/system integrator, e-commerce, logistics, payment gateway) interested in partnering to design, develop, operate and maintain the ‘Dilli Bazaar’ platform, including the digital portal as well as offline services.

‘Dilli Bazaar’ is a path-breaking, state-of-the-art e-marketplace being built by the Delhi government to empower businesses based in Delhi by helping them grow and diversify. The user-friendly and easy-to-operate platform will be designed by deploying the best-in-class technology to enhance the digital presence of local businesses of Delhi, including Delhi traders, sellers, wholesalers, service providers, manufacturing units, etc. The first phase of the project will focus on onboarding sellers of products, and service providers will be enabled on the platform in the second phase.

Jasmine Shah, Vice Chairperson of DDC Delhi, said: “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government has been working tirelessly to provide relief to businesses suffering from the impact of lockdown and the Covid pandemic. While the quality of products and services in Delhi is praised all over India and globally, it was noted that many businesses suffered because they still lack online presence and reach.”

Shah added: “Many sellers require to move online and capitalize on pandemic-induced e-commerce opportunity, Kejriwal announced that ‘Dilli Bazaar’, will be built by the Delhi government to help promote local businesses by providing them access to larger markets and a level-playing field for all players.”