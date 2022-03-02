STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ministry warns for FM radio stations against questionable content

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has taken exception to ‘vulgar’ and ‘objectionable’ content aired on FM radio stations.

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has taken exception to ‘vulgar’ and ‘objectionable’ content aired on FM radio stations. An advisory issued recently has cautioned all radio stations to strictly follow the broadcasting rules.

The note, which has been sent to all FM radio outlets and the Association of Radio Organisation of India, said the language used by many radio jockeys is indecent, has dual meaning and they often make derogatory comments which do not appear to be in good taste.  

“Whereas clause 7.6 of Grant of Permission Agreement (GOPA) provides that the permission holder shall ensure that no content, messages, advertisement or communication, transmitted in its Broadcast Channel is objectionable, obscene, unauthorised or inconsistent with the laws of India,” said the advisory.

It further stated that as per the provisions in GOPA, the permission holder should abide by the same programme and advertisement code as followed by All India Radio as amended from time to time or any other applicable code prescribed by the Central government.

