North Delhi Municipal Corporation extends date to submit property tax  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has extended the last date for availing the amnesty scheme for payment of property tax with 100 per cent waiver of both interest and penalty to March 31, officials said on Tuesday.

The previous last date for the same was February 28. NDMC Chairman of Standing Committee, Jogi Ram Jain said the civic body has extended the last date for availing its amnesty scheme from February 28 to March 31.

The amnesty scheme for availing 100 per cent waiver of interest and penalty and 15 per cent rebate on principal amount is being given to property taxpayers on lump sum payment of outstanding property tax up to March 31, he said.

Jain said the decision has been taken to facilitate those taxpayers who could not deposit property tax and could not avail the benefit of the scheme. On the other hand, the corporation would get more revenue. Hence, this decision has been taken in the interest of the public.

No such scheme would be available in the near future, Jain further said. The corporation started a three-phase amnesty scheme for citizens, according to which if a citizen is unable to deposit outstanding property tax in the first phase due to any reason, then he or she can take advantage of the scheme by depositing the outstanding amount in the second and third phase.