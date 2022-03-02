STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Offence missed: HC junks bail in dowry death

The Delhi High Court has set aside the bail granted to a husband in a case concerning the death of his pregnant wife after five months of marriage. 

Published: 02nd March 2022 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Dowry, Marriage, Dowry Death

(Express Illustrations | Durgadatt Pandey)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court has set aside the bail granted to a husband in a case concerning the death of his pregnant wife after five months of marriage. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, while dealing with the plea by the father of the deceased, said that the trial court order granting bail to the husband — who allegedly openly demanded money — overlooked the gravity and seriousness of the offence in question. 

The trial court framed the charge under section 302 (murder), 304B (dowry death), 498A (cruelty) with Section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The high court directed the husband to surrender before the jail authorities concerned forthwith and noted that there were WhatsApp messages on record to show that the deceased was scared for her life on account of the demand of money at the hands of the in-laws. 

“At the time of passing of the impugned order, learned (trial court) judge has failed to appreciate the gravity and seriousness of the offence and the same came to be passed on erroneous and extraneous reasons. Though the trial has not proceeded expeditiously and there are no allegations against respondent No. 2 (the husband) of tampering with the evidence, however, the trial court ought not to have lost sight of the enshrined principles of bail including the gravity and seriousness of the offence,” the court said. The court also took into account that the medical opinion stated that there was ‘nothing to suggest that the death could not be occurred due to sustained head injuries’. 

TRIAL COURT order under scanner
Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri said that the trial court order granting bail to the husband — who allegedly openly demanded money — overlooked the gravity and seriousness of the offence in question.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi HC Delhi High Court Dowry Death
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp