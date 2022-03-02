STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Some students in Ukraine can’t be contacted, families worried

Ashita Bhardwaj, a student of Donestk National Medical University, is missing for two days.

Published: 02nd March 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Students who fled the conflict zone in Ukraine at a refugee camp at Voluntari in Romania (Photo | PTI)

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The students stuck in Ukraine have claimed that many of their friends from different universities have gone ‘missing’ and they have been unable to contact them. Some families back in India have also lost touch with their children pursuing MBBS in Ukraine. 

Ashita Bhardwaj, a student of Donestk National Medical University, is missing since two days. According to her elder sister Shivangi, who is a teacher by profession in Delhi, Ashita could not be contacted, nor did she get in touch with her family. “She was trying to reach the Poland border but we have not been able to track her,” the elder sister added. 

According to Sahil Lathwal, a student at Kharkiv National Medical University, several students from his university have gone missing and their college WhatsApp group is regularly being updated with the updates of these persons. 

“Prem Singh, a sixth-year MBBS student (named changed) from Haryana, who was studying at our university, has gone missing and his phone is unreachable for the last two days. We are calling him non-stop,” said Sahil from Kharkiv. 

Another student from Vinnytsia National Pirogov Medical University called Abdul (name changed) is also untraceable. “We have posted his details on social media and are asking for his whereabouts,” said his friend Saurav (name changed) studying in the same university. Abdul was on his way towards Poland border and couldn’t be tracked later. 

According to Sandeep Kaur, who is in Poland and waiting to fly back, many students headed for the Ukraine-Poland border lost their phones and security forces also took away the phones of some of these students. 

