Doctors allege fraud in national-level exam; protest near National Board of Examinations in Dwarka

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Doctors from across the country on Wednesday protested near the National Board of

Examinations (NBEMS) office in Dwarka, alleging irregularities in the exams conducted for Diplomate of National Board (DNB) post graduation degree courses conducted by the NBEMS.

The doctors are claiming that there was swapping of papers of 48 candidates. As per the doctors, it was observed that the passing result for post MBBS as well as Post Diploma DNB candidates is very low for the last few years.

“On continuous digging, it was found that there was swapping of the papers of 48 candidates in one specialty of orthopedics in the session of December 2020. Rest of the specialities and the sessions are not investigated,” said a letter written by the DNB doctors association to the NBEMS Executive Director.

According to Dr Raman Kumar, DNB (Radio Diagnosis), NBEMS accepted in RTI that the paper swapping was due to decoding error which was present in soft copy and not in hard copy. Clearly, either the soft copies or hard copies were not matched or manual tampering was done. However, no FIR or police complaint was filed by NBE on this matter.

“There is a recent change from manual evaluation to digital evaluation. The answer sheets in RTI are found to be blank as if never evaluated. In few well-written answers, they have given zero marks without any application of mind,” he added.

As per the letter, the passing percentage of DNB final exam is extremely low. Clearly, there is something wrong with the DNB evaluation and examination pattern, it added. The doctors alleged that the NBEMS is failing the students in exit exams of the course on purpose to generate money.