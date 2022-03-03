STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
"PM Modi is the biggest leader of OBCs": Rahul Nagar-National Social Media Incharge OBC Morcha BJP

Terming the decision to grant reservation a historic step, he said that about 5550 students will benefit from this decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: 03rd March 2022 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

PM Modi. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: "This year,  Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi government has given a gift to the poor and backward society by sanctioning reservation for OBC and economically weaker general category students for admission in medical colleges for backward and economically weaker sections," said Rahul Nagar-National Social Media in-charge OBC Morcha BJP told the media on Thursday here.  

Terming the decision to grant reservation a historic step, he said that about 5550 students will benefit from this decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that with the decision,  now 27 per cent students belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBC), enrolled in MBBS and BDS graduation courses, post graduate courses and diploma level medical courses, and economically weaker and deprived general category (EWS) students will get 27 per cent reservation benefits.

"Along with this, Prime Minister Modi took another historic decision by making 27  ministers from OBC classes in a move to ensure equality among others. This has started bringing the politically deprived of the backward society into the mainstream," he said.  

He said that in the first cabinet expansion, 27 OBC MPs from 15 states have been assigned important ministerial responsibilities, in which this time Yadav, Kurmi, Jat, Gurjar, Khandayat, Bhandari, Bairagi, T Tribe, Thakor, Koli, Vokkaliga Tulu Gowda, Ezhava and Lodh have been included.

"Among 27  ministers belonging to OBCs,  5 ministers hold the cabinet ranks," he said. 

