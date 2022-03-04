Congress leader Vinod Sharma, councillor Om Prakash Chaudhary join AAP in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a significant departure from their parent political organisation, Delhi Congress party leader Vinod Sharma and councillor Om Prakash Chaudhary joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday along with their supporters.

AAP National Secretary Pankaj Gupta and AAP MLAs Praveen Kumar and Girish Soni inducted them into the party. AAP’s Azadpur Mandi chairman Adil Khan was also present at the occasion. Vinod Sharma belongs to the Jangpura assembly. He has been a member of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. In 2014, he was the general secretary of the Mayur Vihar District Congress Committee.

In 2003, he was also the general secretary of the New Delhi Congress Committee. Vinod Sharma has given 35 years of his life to Congress.

Vinod’s colleagues including Rakesh Bhalla, Rashid Ahmed, Keshav Pandit, Subhash Chaudhary, Anurag Sharma, Ankit Kumar, Ashok Sharma, Kishan Jarav and Pankaj Pandit also joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

Meanwhile, Om Prakash Chaudhary is a former Congress councillor from Ambedkar Nagar. In 2017, he contested the municipal corporation election, where he was the first runner up of Khanpur ward with 4751 votes. He has been a member of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee.

He has been the secretary of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. Along with Om Prakash Chaudhary, his wife Bramhavati Chaudhary also joined the party. Workers and supporters of the two leaders, Rajesh Gulah and Manish Sharma also joined the AAP on the day.