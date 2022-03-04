STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New underground reservoir begins op at West Delhi

Delhi Jal Board chairman Satyendar Jain

Delhi Jal Board chairman Satyendar Jain (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In its continuous efforts to provide round-the-clock water supply and strengthen the water infrastructure of the capital, Water Minister and Delhi Jal Board chairman Satyendar Jain inaugurated the 
underground reservoir/booster pumping station at Mayapuri with a holding capacity of 1.24 crore litres.

Currently, the areas of Mayapuri face a water crisis, which worsens during the summer. To address this issue, one underground reservoir/booster pumping station has been established in the region.  

A booster pumping station is a device that increases low water pressure and flow by providing the extra boost needed to bring water pressure to the desired level. Thus, the water is enabled to move from a storage tank or throughout a whole house or commercial facility.

Water minister Satyendar Jain said, "This will be a magnificent step to augment the water pressure, which will help solve the existing water crisis in Delhi.” He further said, “On completion of this project approximately 1.50 lakh residents residing in Hari Nagar and Delhi Cantt is said to enjoy its benefits. These subtle steps are part of a bigger and highly ambitious endeavour of ensuring 24x7 water supply across the capital by the Delhi government, and we are evidently leaving no stone unturned to fulfil this commitment."

The work of the underground reservoir/booster pumping station in Mayapuri is fully complete, and its commissioning will lead to the augmentation of the water supply in Hari Nagar and Delhi Cantt. constituencies. 

The introduction of this underground reservoir will directly benefit approximately 1.50 lakh residents of Khazan Basti, Maya Enclave, M-Block, Hari Nagar, Part of Subhash Nagar, A-Block, Mayapuri Phase I and II, etc with the availability of water at an adequate pressure.  The project cost includes 10 years of operations and maintenance.

