War against pollution pivot of fourth 'Raahgiri day' in Burari this Sunday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC), in partnership with Raahgiri Foundation and WRI India, will organise a ‘Raahgiri day’ in Burari on March 6 to promote citizen engagement towards reducing Delhi’s share of pollution.

The event will be organised in Burari and a street from Pushta Road Baba Colony to Pradhan Colony and will be cordoned off for a few hours on Sunday morning – so that citizens can come together in large numbers and use the street for recreation that promotes health, wellbeing, fitness, togetherness and joy. The event will be held in the presence of Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha.

This is the fourth ‘Raahgiri day’ being hosted by the city government to promote its citizen-engagement campaign against pollution, ‘Yuddh Pradushan Ke Virudh’. Earlier, Raahgiri Day saw enthusiastic local participation in Patparganj, Najafgarh, and Greater Kailash.

On ‘Raahgiri Day’, children and adults will be invited to cycle, skate, run and walk, to partake in community leisure activities such as street games, street dancing, nukkad natak, music bands, and to learn yoga, aerobics, zumba, painting and other arts. The event will be attended by Delhi residents, especially school children, artists, fitness experts, representatives from residential societies etc.

Vice chairperson, Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, Jasmine Shah said, “CM Arvind Kejriwal launched the ‘Yuddh Pradushan Ke Viruddh’ campaign with the vision of engaging and encouraging citizens to take individual responsibility for reducing air pollution.”

A morning for community leisure activities

