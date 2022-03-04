STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Yamuna pollution: Delhi govt starts laying sewer networks in Shahbad and Singhu group of colonies

The sewer line to be laid in 16 unauthorized colonies and three resettlement colonies under Shahbad GOC will be 80 kilometres long and will benefit people living in and around the area.

Published: 04th March 2022 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Yamuna, toxic foams, Yamuna froth, Yamuna foam, Yamuna pollution

For representational purpose. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday laid the foundation stone of sewer networks in Shahbad and Singhu group of colonies which will help reduce the pollution load in the Yamuna river.

"Currently, the sewage from these areas is being discharged directly or indirectly into the Yamuna river, which is one of the reasons contributing to pollution in the river.

"Through these interventions, we aim to connect all the colonies of Delhi to the sewer network, which will enable treatment of all the wastewater in STPs.

This will, in turn, lead to a cleaner Yamuna," Jain said.

The sewer line to be laid in 16 unauthorized colonies and three resettlement colonies under Shahbad GOC will be 80 kilometres long and will benefit around 2.92 lakh people living in and around these areas.

The sewage from these areas will be directed to the existing sewage treatment plants (STPs) at Rohini and Rithala, Jain said.

Similarly, a 10-kilometre sewer network will be laid in the Singhu group of colonies consisting of two unauthorized colonies and one resettlement colony.

Nearly 15,000 people residing in Singhu, Lal Dora, Singhu Extension villages will benefit from this initiative.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yamuna pollution Satyendar Jain
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp