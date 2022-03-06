STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man killed by friends for his inability to return Rs 500 to them: Delhi Police

Police said they got the information about the murder late Friday night and on reaching the spot found a man lying dead.

Published: 06th March 2022 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old man was allegedly killed in the Samaypur badly area of Outer North Delhi by two of his acquaintances for his inability to return a paltry sum of around Rs 500 borrowed from one of them, police said on Sunday. The police, however, nabbed on Sunday two accused involved in the murder committed on late Friday night.

Police identified victim as Rajbeer, a ragpicker, living in a jhuggi by the GT Karnal Road in the Samayapur Badli area and the arrested accused as Bobby, 23, and Ramniwas, 27, both natives of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said they got the information about the murder late Friday night and on reaching the spot found a man lying dead by a jhuggi with his throat slit and an injury on his forehead.

It said during the investigation, it transpired that the victim had been consuming alcohol with the accused duo on Friday night when they pick up a quarrel over a sum of Rs 400 to Rs 500 money borrowed by him from Bobby.

As Rajbeer expressed his inability to return the money forthwith to Bobby, the duo left the place and returned shortly later and a fresh brawl ensued during which Bobby hit the Commissioner of Police Brijendra Kumar Yadav of Outer North Delhi said.

As Rajbeer fell unconscious on the ground, Bobby's accomplice Ramniwas slit his throat with a shaving blade and left the place, he said.

The police, however, managed to nab both of them on Sunday, he said.

Rajbeer is survived by his wife and two children, the DCP said.

