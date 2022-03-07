STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi civic body decks concrete central verge with flowers

According to horticulture department officials, the depth of the soil in these planters is six to eight inches and width is two metres, having two layers.

Published: 07th March 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Concrete central verge on Barakhamba Road covered with Petunia (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decked a half-kilometre stretch of concrete central verge on Barakhamba Road with Petunia, said Satish Upadhyay, civic body vice-chairman. The petunia flower has a variety of colours and a long lifespan, thus chosen for the beautification initiative, he said. It is less leafy with a sufficient span of blooming till May.

“Barakhamba Road is surrounded by office buildings that are full of hustle and bustle. That is why the civic body took the initiative by using new techniques to develop planters on the concrete surface between carriageways without any digging work,” he said. Upadhyay appreciated the horticulture department’s efforts in taking this initiative as the whole path is on a concrete base.

“NDMC is planning to develop and maintain this flower avenue concept for the whole year. The whole work is completed in-house by the civic body’s horticulture department except pre-fabrication with very nominal cost,” he said. According to horticulture department officials, the depth of the soil in these planters is six to eight inches and the width is two metres, having two layers. “The first layer of geo-textile and second layer green-texture have a quality to not allow soil to go out. It will only allow water to go outside in case of excess giving.

“NDMC is also planning to plant a Sadabahar, an indigenous variety in white and purple colours in a pattern. The flower survives in less water. The plan is to plan it from June onwards so that it survives till November,” a senior NDMC official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Delhi Municipal Council Petunia
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp