Delhi Anganwadi workers gherao CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence demanding FIR against 'erring' official

Some members of the DSAWHU gheraoed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence demanding an FIR against a government official.

Published: 07th March 2022 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Some members of the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU) on Sunday gheraoed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence demanding an FIR against a government official who allegedly used objectionable language against them.

The DSAWHU, which has been on a strike since January 31 demanding a demanding a substantial increment in their honorarium in addition to being recognised formally as employees, alleged that a senior official of the Delhi government's Department of Women and Child Development had used objectionable language against them on Saturday.

Shivani, DSAWHU president, said that the women workers, who are on a strike pressing their for "legitimate and constitutional demands", are constantly being harassed by the Women and Child Development Department officials.

"This officer directly said that the workers who are actively participating in the strike should be beheaded. The hunger strike of Anganwadi workers at Kejriwal's residence will continue till an FIR is registered against the officer. Our strike will also continue until the government holds negotiations and has a respectable settlement with the union," she said.

