STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Ambedkar University adopts three villages in Delhi

Ambedkar University has established an Outreach and Extension Division as part of its efforts to reach the wider community of Delhi.

Published: 08th March 2022 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi government-run Ambedkar University

Delhi government-run Ambedkar University

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government-run Ambedkar University has adopted three villages in the national capital where it will organise legal aid clinics, medical camps and other events for the people, it said on Tuesday.

The university has established an Outreach and Extension Division as part of its efforts to reach the wider community of Delhi, it added.

Professor Anu Singh Lather, vice-chancellor of the university, said the institution has adopted three villages -- Jawahar Camp, Chuna Bhatti and 5/35 Kriti Nagar.

On the occasion of the International Women's Day, the university organised a programme at the slum cluster of Jawahar Camp where faculty members interacted with women and children and tried to understand their issues and challenges.

Lather assured the women that legal awareness camps and legal aid clinics will be organised by the university.

The university will also organise medical camps in neighbourhoods which would help the children and the elderly.

There are plans to start an 'Academics on Wheels' initiative to take the classroom to the neighbourhood which will include holding workshops on the Constitution, digital literacy events, entrepreneurial lessons, the university said in a statement.

The university is also planning to implement a programme in which it will encourage its students to volunteer as mentors to students of the slum cluster to help them out.

Dr Nitin Malik, registrar, said the university will encourage initiatives and business ideas of women of Jawahar Camp and provide them all kind of support.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Ambedkar University
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp