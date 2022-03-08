Ambedkar University adopts three villages in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government-run Ambedkar University has adopted three villages in the national capital where it will organise legal aid clinics, medical camps and other events for the people, it said on Tuesday.

The university has established an Outreach and Extension Division as part of its efforts to reach the wider community of Delhi, it added.

Professor Anu Singh Lather, vice-chancellor of the university, said the institution has adopted three villages -- Jawahar Camp, Chuna Bhatti and 5/35 Kriti Nagar.

On the occasion of the International Women's Day, the university organised a programme at the slum cluster of Jawahar Camp where faculty members interacted with women and children and tried to understand their issues and challenges.

Lather assured the women that legal awareness camps and legal aid clinics will be organised by the university.

The university will also organise medical camps in neighbourhoods which would help the children and the elderly.

There are plans to start an 'Academics on Wheels' initiative to take the classroom to the neighbourhood which will include holding workshops on the Constitution, digital literacy events, entrepreneurial lessons, the university said in a statement.

The university is also planning to implement a programme in which it will encourage its students to volunteer as mentors to students of the slum cluster to help them out.

Dr Nitin Malik, registrar, said the university will encourage initiatives and business ideas of women of Jawahar Camp and provide them all kind of support.