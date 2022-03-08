Delhi Govt  launches Aam Aadmi School Clinics for mental, physical wellbeing of students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the first time in the national capital, the government school children will have free access to doctors, psychologists whenever required in their school premises. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday along with Health Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated 20 Aam Aadmi School Clinics at an event held at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Moti Bagh.

These clinics are part of a pilot project implemented by the Delhi government in collaboration with the Hans Foundation. On this occasion, Sisodia highlighted the need for mental health support for students within the school premises.

Jain also laid the focus on how mental health services would impact the future of this country. He said that the Aam Aadmi School Clinics are an extension of Mohalla Clinics and have been started with the aim of providing biannual health checkups of school students.

Sisodia said: “This initiative is one of the biggest achievements in the field of education and health sector. The Aam Aadmi School Clinics consist of doctors and psychologists who listen to the problems of students. Having a psychologist is one of the biggest steps because it will be an addition to our happiness curriculum. All the forces have come together from parents to society and hospitals that have joined hands to safeguard the future of this nation.”

The Aam Aadmi School Clinic is a state-of-the-art clinic built in a Porta Cabin within the premises of the school itself. Each clinic will have a trained doctor, ANM, psychologist and Multi-Task Worker. In case of a physical health issue, ANM will refer the student to the doctor, whereas to the psychologist in case the student has any mental health concerns.

Extension of Mohalla Clinics

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the Aam Aadmi School Clinics are an extension of Mohalla Clinics and have been started with the aim of providing biannual health checkups of school students