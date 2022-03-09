Bold Baleno

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

The Baleno is back in a bold new avatar. Built all-new from the ground up, this premium sedan now boasts of some class-leading tech onboard, a new engine, and a host of safety, comfort, and convenience features. Sold through the NEXA network, the Baleno has upped its game and delivers on all counts.

Design

While the overall silhouette remains the same, what the designers at Maruti Suzuki have done is keep the essence of the Baleno intact while incorporating subtle changes to give it a more progressive appearance. Built on the 5th generation Heartect platform, the new Baleno boasts stronger character lines, a wider grille, a new headlight with a signature NEXA element in them and very neat-looking tail lights that light up real nice. There is an element of futurism that the Baleno carries and it definitely looks more upmarket

than before.

Interior

The cabin has been completely revised and the first thing that grabs your attention is the new dashboard that has been sculpted to have a 3D look and has been given a two-tone finish. Taking centre stage is the new Smartplay Pro touchscreen infotainment system that now gets voice commands in-built to help with certain functions. The system also offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. Maruti has also equipped the new Baleno with a first-in-class Driver’s Heads Up Display (HUD) that projects vital information on a screen in the line of sight for the driver. You also get a 360-degree view camera and an upmarket ARKAMYS sound system. Overall, the cabin has a plush and spacious feel to it, which gels with the premium appeal that the Baleno offers.

Performance

Under the hood is the new advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine that offers 90 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual or the new improved Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission. With the manual you get an ARAI tested fuel efficiency of 22.35kmpl while the AGS helps you get 22.94kmpl!

Safety

The Baleno is equipped with 6 airbags, namely the driver, co-driver, side and curtain bags are available on the top variant. In addition to that, the Baleno uses high-strength steel and advanced high-strength steel in the body for additional rigidity. The Baleno also gets ESP and Hill Hold Assist, which enhances the overall control and drivability of the car.

Verdict

Overall, the Baleno wins you over with its refinement and features. Maruti Suzuki has done an excellent job of bringing out that premium appeal and perfectly marrying that to the practicality that such a product offers. It is a great urban machine that has been priced well too!