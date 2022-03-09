STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Bold Baleno

Maruti Suzuki India recently launched the all-new Baleno premium hatchback. We took it for a spin to see what it packs

Published: 09th March 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

The Baleno is back in a bold new avatar. Built all-new from the ground up, this premium sedan now boasts of some class-leading tech onboard, a new engine, and a host of safety, comfort, and convenience features. Sold through the NEXA network, the Baleno has upped its game and delivers on all counts.

Design

While the overall silhouette remains the same, what the designers at Maruti Suzuki have done is keep the essence of the Baleno intact while incorporating subtle changes to give it a more progressive appearance. Built on the 5th generation Heartect platform, the new Baleno boasts stronger character lines, a wider grille, a new headlight with a signature NEXA element in them and very neat-looking tail lights that light up real nice. There is an element of futurism that the Baleno carries and it definitely looks more upmarket 
than before.

Interior

The cabin has been completely revised and the first thing that grabs your attention is the new dashboard that has been sculpted to have a 3D look and has been given a two-tone finish. Taking centre stage is the new Smartplay Pro touchscreen infotainment system that now gets voice commands in-built to help with certain functions. The system also offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. Maruti has also equipped the new Baleno with a first-in-class Driver’s Heads Up Display (HUD) that projects vital information on a screen in the line of sight for the driver. You also get a 360-degree view camera and an upmarket ARKAMYS sound system. Overall, the cabin has a plush and spacious feel to it, which gels with the premium appeal that the Baleno offers.

Performance

Under the hood is the new advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine that offers 90 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with either a 5-speed manual or the new improved Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission. With the manual you get an ARAI tested fuel efficiency of 22.35kmpl while the AGS helps you get 22.94kmpl!

Safety 

The Baleno is equipped with 6 airbags, namely the driver, co-driver, side and curtain bags are available on the top variant. In addition to that, the Baleno uses high-strength steel and advanced high-strength steel in the body for additional rigidity. The Baleno also gets ESP and Hill Hold Assist, which enhances the overall control and drivability of the car.

Verdict

Overall, the Baleno wins you over with its refinement and features. Maruti Suzuki has done an excellent job of bringing out that premium appeal and perfectly marrying that to the practicality that such a product offers. It is a great urban machine that has been priced well too!

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki India Maruti Suzuki Baleno NEXA
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp