Delhi University to organise job fair next month  

The university said the job fair will be held in blended mode and arrangements for companies will be made as per their interests and requirements.

Published: 09th March 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Delhi University (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi University will organise a placement-cum-internship fair for eligible students from April 7-9, it said on Tuesday. “The Central Placement Cell, University of Delhi, has entered the 15th year of inception. We wish to announce that a ‘Job Mela’ (placement-cum-internship fair) is being organised by the Central Placement Cell (PC), under the aegis of the office of Dean, Students’ Welfare, University of Delhi,” it said in a statement.

The university said the job fair will be held in blended mode and arrangements for companies will be made as per their interests and requirements. The students’ pool extends to approximately 80 colleges and an equal number of post-graduate departments of the university with more than 18,000 students registered on the placement portal as on date.

“This event is the first of its kind in the illustrious history of the prestigious university and instrumental in enabling the eligible students with suitable placement and internship opportunities with the support and participation of the corporate,” the statement noted.  In addition to corporates, the university also invited NGOs, research organisations and government sectors to participate in the job fair. 

