I-T department raids Delhi-based civil services coaching institute on charges of tax evasion

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of VisionIAS, a Delhi-based coaching institute for civil service aspirants, on charges of tax evasion, officials said.

They said the premises of the institution at Pusa Road in the national capital and some other places were being covered under the operation.

An email sent to the institute by PTI seeking their response to the raids did not elicit a response.

Officials said the search teams are checking financial documents and accounts of the institute that has centres in other cities too.

Some documents have been seized, they said.

The institute recently ran into a controversy after a number of social media users protested claiming that anti-Hindu comments were made in a lecture video, apparently featuring a faculty member of the institute.

The coaching institute issued a statement on its Twitter handle on February 28 saying the video clip was "a small part of a discussion taken by an esteemed faculty member, VisionIAS."

"VisionIAS firmly believes in the ethos and values enshrined in the Indian Constitution and any sentiments hurt is unintentional and deeply regretted," it said.