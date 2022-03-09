STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

I-T department raids Delhi-based civil services coaching institute on charges of tax evasion

Officials said the search teams are checking financial documents and accounts of the institute that has centres in other cities too.

Published: 09th March 2022 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

Raids

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of VisionIAS, a Delhi-based coaching institute for civil service aspirants, on charges of tax evasion, officials said.

They said the premises of the institution at Pusa Road in the national capital and some other places were being covered under the operation.

An email sent to the institute by PTI seeking their response to the raids did not elicit a response.

Officials said the search teams are checking financial documents and accounts of the institute that has centres in other cities too.

Some documents have been seized, they said.

The institute recently ran into a controversy after a number of social media users protested claiming that anti-Hindu comments were made in a lecture video, apparently featuring a faculty member of the institute.

The coaching institute issued a statement on its Twitter handle on February 28 saying the video clip was "a small part of a discussion taken by an esteemed faculty member, VisionIAS."

"VisionIAS firmly believes in the ethos and values enshrined in the Indian Constitution and any sentiments hurt is unintentional and deeply regretted," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Income Tax Department Delhi Delhi Tax Evasion
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp