IIMC alumni honoured at sixth awards meet

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Alumni Association of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMCAA) has announced winners of its sixth annual awards at the annual meet — KOO Connections 2022 held recently.

The awards were given in eight categories including reporting, advertising and public relations & communications.

Veteran journalists Chitra Subramaniam Duella, Madhuker Upadhyay, celebrated Bharatanatyam dancer Padma Shri Geeta Chandran, Rahul Sharma and Partha Ghosh were conferred with Lifetime Achievement Awards while Saurabh Dwivedi was declared with ‘Alumni of the Year’.

Srishti Jaiswal won the highest cash reward of `1lakh for agricultural reporting while others were awarded with Rs 50,000 each. The list of winners includes Krishna N Das (Journalist of the Year-Publishing), Ajatika Singh won (Journalist of the Year-Broadcasting), Etikala Bhavani (Indian Language Reporter of the Year- Publishing), Jyotismita Nayak (Indian Language Reporter of the Year- Broadcasting), Kaushal Lakhotia (Producer of the Year), Vipin Dhyani (AD Person of the Year) and Muni Shankar Pandey (PR Person of the Year).